Manor Solomon: Tottenham reach agreement to sign winger from Shakhtar Donetsk

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments22

Manor Solomon playing for Israel against Switzerland
Manor Solomon (right) has earned 35 caps for Israel

Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement to sign Manor Solomon.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo a medical this week before signing his contract with Spurs.

The winger was at Fulham last season, where he scored five times in 24 appearances, and Cottagers' manager Marco Silva had been keen to keep him.

He joined Fulham on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk after exercising a Fifa rule allowing Ukraine-based players to suspend their contracts.

The rule, applying to players who are not Ukrainian nationals, was introduced by Fifa following the invasion by Russia.

Solomon returned to his parent club Shakhtar following his loan at Fulham, but will join Spurs on a permanent deal.

His Shakhtar contract is due to expire on 31 December, meaning Spurs will be able to sign him for a lower fee.

Solomon was in Kyiv at the time of the Russian invasion in February 2022, telling BBC Sport earlier this year about how he "woke up to the sound of explosions and sirens".

The Israeli international will become Tottenham's fourth signing of the summer following winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder James Maddison.

New manager Ange Postecoglu is looking to strengthen his side after Spurs finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last season, missing out on European football for the 2023-24 campaign.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 09:56

    Slimy behaviour from Tottenham to take advantage of the situation like this.

    Despicable conduct.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 09:51

    Shame for Shaktar, seems a little unfair. But then again, those the rules!

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 09:50

    Would not get on the bench of any other top club hoping to play in UCL so perfect, cheap, going nowhere singing that has Levy written all over it. Still, the stadium will be packed with highest season ticket prices across Europe but the team is not even playing in Europe. Levy Out!!!

  • Comment posted by Ant Acklew, today at 09:49

    Tottenham Hotspur.Embarrassment to England. The fa’s favourite.

  • Comment posted by M Cook, today at 09:49

    Sadly Spurs can not compete with the likes of Man City & Chelsea for players. Not that I am abdicating selling out, as many clubs have to dubious owners.

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 09:48

    As a Fulham fan this is disappointing. Ok he was never first name on the team sheet, but he has shown what he is capable of and
    if we are going to build on last season we need a good squad. Hope this isn't the start of a slow trickle of players going elsewhere...

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 09:48

    Another piece fits into Ange’s jigsaw. He did the same at Celtic in 2021 when they needed a new squad. He’s brilliant in the transfer market.

  • Comment posted by BoingBoingRich, today at 09:47

    Shopping in the same place as Fulham. Is that where Spurs are?

    • Reply posted by Username not valid, today at 09:50

      Username not valid replied:
      And pinching things out of their trolley.

  • Comment posted by Bleakmidwinter, today at 09:45

    We're playing Shakhtar in a friendly before the season starts. Some sort of recompense should be agreed with them then , despite there being no obligation to do so.

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 09:44

    Will Tottenham Hotspur ever sell Harry Kane instead of keeping him as a prisoner for another year.

  • Comment posted by British Patriot, today at 09:44

    Spurs more active than Man Utd. Oh dear

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 09:43

    Get a bit bored of Spurs always nabbing our players (yes, I know technically he isn't ours but...). That said his attitude is questionable, and whilst he is clearly talented I do feel.he has more of a Spurs than a Fulham mentality, i.e. mercurial but inconsistent, rather than team focused. Will be interesting to see how he works.with Post....

    • Reply posted by Bleakmidwinter, today at 09:47

      Bleakmidwinter replied:
      Yes I get it. As a Tottenham supporter I used to feel the same way about Man United and Real Madrid

  • Comment posted by jayo, today at 09:42

    Typically unamitious and cheap Levy signing.
    No wonder Tottenham are going nowhere.
    Nothing to do with football.
    Everything to do with maximising profit on any future sale.

  • Comment posted by AJGwilt_23, today at 09:40

    Why are you so obsessed with Tottenham Hotspur for. They are a joke club.

    • Reply posted by themnotme, today at 09:50

      themnotme replied:
      Of the 40,000 registered football clubs in England, they are the 7th most successful of all time based on league performance. If one takes into account domestic and European cup competitions then they arguably move even further up that list. I think that probably makes them newsworthy in a country where football is the national sport. I hope that helps.

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 09:38

    Have some sympathy with Shakhtar on this. Losing assets over a war they’re not responsible for. Should sue Putin. However, surely Tottenham could afford a gesture of goodwill.

    • Reply posted by HLines, today at 09:40

      HLines replied:
      You’d like to think so but this is Levy we’re talking about. No chance.

