Close menu

Nathan Collins: Brentford agree £23m deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Brentfordcomments13

Republic of Ireland international Nathan Collins
Nathan Collins has made 14 appearances for the Republic of Ireland

Brentford have agreed a £23m deal to sign defender Nathan Collins from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Republic of Ireland international only moved to Wolves from Burnley for £20.5m last summer.

He had only spent one season at Burnley too after joining them from Stoke City in the summer of 2021.

Collins made 31 appearances for Wolves last season, helping them to finish 13th in the top flight.

The 22-year-old will break his own record as the most expensive Irish player.

Wolves have turned down a £30m bid from Napoli for fellow defender Max Kilman, amid reports the club are struggling with Financial Fair Play issues.

Collins follows Wolves captain Ruben Neves away from Molineux after the 26-year-old joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record £47m.

Brentford have already paid in the region of £22m this summer to sign forward Kevin Schade after his successful loan spell with the club, and £11m for Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken, both from Freiburg, as Thomas Frank continues to strengthen his squad.

How to follow Brentford on the BBC bannerBrentford banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Dominic, today at 17:39

    If he has anywhere near the same impact as Ben Mee then I'll be a happy Bee!

    What we need now is a midfielder. Either that or Damsgaard has got to step up.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:37

    He didn't seem to play brilliantly last season to my extremely untrained eye. Ok for bottom half of the PL, but would have assumed Brentford would be a bit more ambitious after their excellent last campaign?

  • Comment posted by clfd66, today at 17:37

    Newsflash - Nathan Collins just signed for a Saudi Arabian team. Couldn't resist the temptation of working with a world class manager like Gerrard.

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 17:35

    Who?

  • Comment posted by FarsleyWolf, today at 17:35

    It looks like another relegation battle is looming.

  • Comment posted by Sox, today at 17:34

    You could get a Collins for £20.5m a year ago, £23m now. Damned inflation.

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 17:31

    I think Wolves will be happy with the price... Nathan Collins is a reasonable defender... but nothing special... Good luck to him with the Bees ...

  • Comment posted by Walt78, today at 17:29

    Bit of a journeyman already

  • Comment posted by ScottH, today at 17:26

    sell, sell, sell.
    Kilman going to Napoli next.
    Obviously FFP only applies to certain clubs!

  • Comment posted by sevlow, today at 17:25

    Awful defender. Bambi on ice. No coincidence that we were bottom until Collins was dropped by Julen.

    • Reply posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 17:30

      Muro di Sormano replied:
      Interesting viewpoint. Each time I saw him play he looked good.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 17:24

    Looks like Wolves have a fire sale on....

    Must be petrified about FFP....

    That & heavy wages & could be Championship football in August 2024.....

    • Reply posted by Getcher Handsoff, today at 17:28

      Getcher Handsoff replied:
      Fingers crossed

  • Comment posted by RedEnvoy, today at 17:23

    fire sale at Wolves, tough season ahead.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport