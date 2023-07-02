Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Women's Premiership champions Cliftonville are the only Northern Irish team in the last four

Cliftonville will play Cork City in the semi-finals of the inaugural All-Ireland Cup on Saturday, 8 July.

The Women's Premiership champions topped Group B but Glentoran, Crusaders Strikers, Sion Swifts and Linfield all missed out on progression.

Wexford Youths will play Galway United in the other last-four tie.

The competition is the first cross-border tournament for women's teams in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Wexford United progressed after seeing off Glentoran, Shamrock Rovers and Peamount United in a strong Group B, while Galway topped Group A with Shelbourne, Athlone Town and Linfield.

Cliftonville are the only side from Northern Ireland to progress as they went unbeaten against Sion Swifts, Sligo Rovers and Bohemians in Group C.

Cork City topped Group D with three wins from three as they beat DLR Waves, Crusaders and Treaty United.