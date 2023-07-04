Close menu

Alessia Russo: England striker joins Arsenal on free transfer following her departure from Man Utd

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments286

England striker Alessia Russo
Alessia Russo scored for Manchester United in both victories over Arsenal last season

England striker Alessia Russo has joined Arsenal on a free transfer following her departure from Manchester United this summer.

United turned down two world-record bids from Arsenal in January, with the second offer believed to be close to £500,000.

Russo, 24, rejected several contract extension offers from United and left the club after three years.

"I want to win trophies - as does everyone in this club," said Russo.

"I can't wait to get stuck in and grow as a player. It's a new challenge and a new environment.

"I think the growth of the women's game has been incredible, but particularly at a club like Arsenal.

"The sell-out against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium last season was fantastic. I'm just really excited to be part of this club."

The Euro 2022 winner, who is in the England squad for the Women's World Cup later this month, becomes Arsenal's third signing this summer following the arrivals of defender Amanda Ilestedt from Paris St-Germain and striker Cloe Lacasse from Benfica.

Russo joined United in 2020 under former manager Casey Stoney following two years in the United States at the University of North Carolina.

She was United's joint-top scorer in the Women's Super League this season with 10 goals and one assist in 20 matches as they finished runners-up in the league - their highest ever finish, which ensured qualification for next season's Champions League.

The centre-forward was a breakout star at Euro 2022, coming off the bench to score four times, including a memorable backheel in the semi-finals, as England won their first women's major tournament.

There is competition in the Arsenal squad for attacking positions with England's Beth Mead, the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema - both recovering from anterior cruciate ligament injuries - Australia's Caitlin Foord and Swedish pair Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig already on the books.

Russo will join her Arsenal team-mates after the Women's World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on 22 July.

The new WSL season starts over the weekend of 29 September to 1 October.

'Russo strengthens Arsenal's squad' - analysis

BBC Sport's Emma Sanders

This is a blow to United, who hoped Russo would sign a contract extension but instead lose her to a WSL rival.

It strengthens Arsenal's squad depth - which they relied upon so heavily last season when an injury crisis hit them on their way to the Champions League semi-finals.

Russo has proven herself as a goalscorer in the WSL and on the international stage but, while she was the undisputed first-choice striker at United, she will have to compete for a place at Arsenal.

That should help her development to have competition, which she is starting to get used to at England, and it will increase with the return of Arsenal's injured stars.

Arsenal have invested in their squad under manager Jonas Eidevall in an attempt to stop Chelsea's WSL dominance and this latest addition will help them to do that.

Comments

Join the conversation

295 comments

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 16:15

    I genuinely thought arsenal MEN had signed Russo there . BBC please make this more clearer by keeping it on the women's football .

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:08

    Great move by Arsenal.
    From having a world record 500K fee turned down in January to getting her for free six months later. Only Man Utd make deals like that.

    • Reply posted by chewytoffee, today at 16:19

      chewytoffee replied:
      She was quality in the England matches I saw during the Euros. Crafty little player

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 16:07

    Confused why its "breaking news".

    • Reply posted by DAF, today at 16:14

      DAF replied:
      Because it's a very big deal in women's football and a real coup - a bit like when Utd took Van Persie.

  • Comment posted by D88, today at 16:06

    Turned down world record 500,000 to let her go on a free 6 months later! at least United are treating the men and women team equal with the way it’s run!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 16:10

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      They've become a bit of a joke. Even the process of "selling" the club is a complete pig's ear.

  • Comment posted by garry davis, today at 16:17

    Who cares

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:20

      BRIAN666 replied:
      garry davis why must you be such a tiresome bore? is this really the life you wish to live? do better.

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 16:12

    What’s breaking?

    • Reply posted by Toadflax, today at 16:13

      Toadflax replied:
      The pencils in the office of MUFC accountants.

  • Comment posted by Shane, today at 16:35

    who cares????? Can we have a separate section for women's football like we do European. I don't care for it and I don't want it mixing with with mens football. I know its a ply to make it more popular, but please, separate it

    • Reply posted by SROBBY, today at 16:37

      SROBBY replied:
      It is look at the top of the page. Poor dear.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 16:25

    Not a huge follower of women's football, and can't say I've heard of Russo, but I will say it's hilarious to read of Utd turning down a World Record bid just to have that player leave on a free 6 months later. Incredible business.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 16:35

    I have no issues with ladies football, but I do have a choice what I want to read and not read.

    I also have the right to not be interested in this subject.

    It's also the BBC right to thrust it down our throats, over push the product (the only one they have TV rights for) because they have an agenda.

    Just have two sections one for men and one for women's football

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:38

      BRIAN666 replied:
      'thrust down our throats' - where did you go to drama school!?!?

      what an absolute thicko.

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 16:33

    Great signing! Havertz, Jesus, Saka and Russo leading the line next season for Arsenal will cause all sorts of chaos for opposition defenders.

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 16:36

      The Man replied:
      Are you thick, or are you just desperately trying to be funny?

  • Comment posted by 12thMan, today at 16:11

    Its great to see equality in football; MUFC transfer policy applies to both sexes it seems 😂

  • Comment posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 16:27

    will you please state that it is the womens team,i here they are moaning again about money

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 16:18

    Great business from Utd

  • Comment posted by bojanlopez, today at 16:06

    Two world record bids for a player with 6 months left on her contract. Preposterous.

  • Comment posted by notscouseno, today at 16:09

    Joint top scorer with 10 goals?
    Both uniteds desperately need a striker then

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 16:15

      Wibble replied:
      That's 10 goals in 22 games, so about 1 every other game. Decent strike rate equivalent to about 18-20 per season in the Men's Premier League

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:21

    That was an absolute 'steal' for Arsenal. You could say they nicked that one. Well done Russo and well worth the money!

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 16:11

    Wouldn't want Man Utd looking after my pension if the money they turned down is true. Half a million not much in today's world, but I was always taught to look after the pennies. It's us fans who pay the high prices at the end of the day.

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 16:21

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Stop doing it then if it annoys you. You also have a choice whether to pay or not.

  • Comment posted by nicola sterman, today at 16:33

    russo? i thought we just got the chelsea lad.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:34

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Thought wrong Nic.

  • Comment posted by AgentSmith, today at 16:23

    It is a football story on the football page with a link to the headline clearly taking the viewer to the womens football page. Literacy is alive and kicking amongst the misogynists on here!

    • Reply posted by DMT, today at 16:30

      DMT replied:
      And that “link “ to the womens game is in green, under the main box, and couldn’t be smaller if they tried.

  • Comment posted by nige, today at 16:11

    Man Utd - completely at odds with the transfer market, both men and women!

