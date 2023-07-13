Last updated on .From the section Luton

Tahith Chong spent six years on Manchester United's books before joining Birmingham City

Premier League newcomers Luton Town have signed Birmingham City winger Tahith Chong for a reported £4m.

The 23-year-old moved to St Andrew's from Manchester United last summer for about £1.5m after a successful loan spell the previous season.

He made 41 appearances for the Blues last season, scoring four times as they finished 17th in the Championship.

"Tahith is someone that I, and the club, have known for a very long time," said Hatters boss Rob Edwards.

"I first crossed paths with him when I was at Wolves a few years ago and he was in Manchester United's Under-23s.

"I've liked him from then, and he was a bit more of a winger at the time. Looking at him in a lot more detail at Birmingham this year, he's been able to play inside as a midfield player as well."

Chong has played for the Netherlands up to Under-21 level and is also eligible for Curacao, where he was born.

He made five appearances for Man Utd in a six-year stay and also had loan spells with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen and Belgian club Club Bruges.

"In the few hours that I've been here I already get the feeling that it really is a family club," said Chong.

"I'm a football fan I've watched some games so I've seen how they've played and it shows togetherness and unity - and you can only have that if you're a family club.

"I think that's important because every club faces adversity - it's not always going to be good - but if you're a family club you stick through it together and it's easier as a family."

Luton have also signed Republic of Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene, 26, from Rotherham, as well as Danish defender Mads Andersen from Barnsley this summer.

Last season's top scorer for the Hatters, Carlton Morris, has also signed a new contract at the club.

This is Championship play-off winners Luton's first season in the Premier League, last playing in the top flight in 1991-92.