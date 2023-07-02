Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Kwesi Appiah finished as top scorer for Crawley in the 2021-22 season

Crawley Town have confirmed that striker Kwesi Appiah has left the club after the termination of his contract.

The League Two side said Appiah had agreed to leave by mutual consent, bringing his two-year stay at the Broadfield Stadium to an end.

The 32-year-old scored 11 goals in 26 league games in the 2021-22 season.

He spent much of last season on loan at Colchester United, who finished 20th in the table - three points and two places above Crawley.