Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte played alongside Pompey boss John Mousinho at Oxford

Portsmouth have announced the signings of winger Gavin Whyte and striker Kusini Yengi.

Northern Ireland international Whyte, 27, has signed a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Championship club Cardiff City.

Yengi joins Pompey for an undisclosed fee from Australian A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal, with a club option of an additional 12 months.

Striker Kusini Yengi joins Portsmouth from Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho played alongside Whyte at Oxford United and said he was pleased to sign the "pacy and direct winger".

"Out of all the players we've signed, he's the first one that I actually played with and he's a great character," Mousinho told the club website. external-link

Yengi scored four goals in 18 appearances for Western Sydney Wanderers last season and Mousinho said he had caught his eye when the club explored options in the A-League.

"He's a really quick, powerful and physical centre-forward. He's an exciting prospect and we're delighted to bring him to the club," Mousinho added. external-link

