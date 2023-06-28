Last updated on .From the section Hull

Liam Delap spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Preston

Hull City have signed Manchester City's Liam Delap on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old forward had two loan spells in the Championship last season, with Stoke and Preston, scoring four goals in 38 appearances.

He has scored one goal in six matches for the Manchester City first team.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Liam is coming here, we've fought off a lot of competition from other Championship clubs and clubs around Europe," said Hull head coach Liam Rosenior.

"Liam completely fits into the way we play. He's got outstanding physical attributes and is a great finisher. He's got freak speed, is aggressive and can run in behind, which is one of the areas we wanted to address."

Hull finished 15th in the Championship last season, scoring just 51 goals in their 46 matches.