Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Michael Beale wants another three signings to arrive at Ibrox this summer as the Englishman attempts to build a Rangers team capable of wrestling the title away from Celtic. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Newly promoted Saudi club Al-Ahli are reportedly now vying for Celtic winger Jota after the Portuguese looked poised to join Al-Ittihad. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Graeme Souness has been targeted by Rangers for a return to Govan, potentially as a club ambassador. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Former Liverpool midfielder James Milner has backed Brendan Rodgers to be a success again at Celtic after praising the Northern Irishman's man-management at Anfield. (Daily Record external-link )

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has likened new forward Adam Le Fondre to Sergio Aguero after the Easter Road club notched up a pre-season win over Edinbugh City. (Scotsman external-link )

Rangers manager Michael Beale has earned the trust of the Rangers support to be bold in the transfer market, says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record external-link )

Hearts are pondering a move for Wigan Athletic's Jamie McGrath, who spent last season on loan at now-relegated Dundee United. (Daily Record external-link )

Fiorentina have joined the race to sign Scottish defender and former Hibee Josh Doig from Verona. (Daily Record external-link )