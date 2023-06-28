Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian
Michael Beale wants another three signings to arrive at Ibrox this summer as the Englishman attempts to build a Rangers team capable of wrestling the title away from Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
Newly promoted Saudi club Al-Ahli are reportedly now vying for Celtic winger Jota after the Portuguese looked poised to join Al-Ittihad. (Scottish Sun)
Graeme Souness has been targeted by Rangers for a return to Govan, potentially as a club ambassador. (Scottish Sun)
Former Liverpool midfielder James Milner has backed Brendan Rodgers to be a success again at Celtic after praising the Northern Irishman's man-management at Anfield. (Daily Record)
Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has likened new forward Adam Le Fondre to Sergio Aguero after the Easter Road club notched up a pre-season win over Edinbugh City. (Scotsman)
Rangers manager Michael Beale has earned the trust of the Rangers support to be bold in the transfer market, says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record)
Hearts are pondering a move for Wigan Athletic's Jamie McGrath, who spent last season on loan at now-relegated Dundee United. (Daily Record)
Fiorentina have joined the race to sign Scottish defender and former Hibee Josh Doig from Verona. (Daily Record)