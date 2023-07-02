Close menu

Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool sign RB Leipzig midfielder for £60m

Dominik Szoboszlai
Szoboszlai has signed a contract at Anfield until 2028

Liverpool have signed midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for 70m euros (£60m) on a five-year deal.

The Reds triggered the Hungarian's release clause to make him their second major signing of the summer.

Szoboszlai arrives, subject to a work permit, following the £35m signing of Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

"It's a really historic club, really good players, good coach," he said,

"For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

The 22-year-old won the German Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Szoboszlai made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

He signed from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and has since scored 20 goals and had 21 assists in 91 appearances.

Szoboszlai's release clause expired on Friday but Liverpool activated it in time before agreeing personal terms.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to reinforce his midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the club this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai lifts the 2023 German Cup
Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 2023 German Cup final to help RB Leipzig win it for a second successive year
Comments

Join the conversation

258 comments

  • Comment posted by armchair red, today at 16:26

    As a lifelong Manchester United fan I'm devastated by this.
    Why are we so bad at transfers?

    Liverpool have gotten away with a bad season and the only thing anyone will remember is 7-0!!

    • Reply posted by mcfc, today at 16:28

      mcfc replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 16:23

    Another good signing by Liverpool, they do like to get their business done early.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 16:26

      Turtle replied:
      Too much money in soccer.

      They should have equal pay for men and women like tennis.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 16:21

    Good Signing.... definitely better value for money than Mason Mount

    • Reply posted by notscouseno, today at 16:24

      notscouseno replied:
      Says Alan!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:31

    A wonderful capture. With Mac Alister and now Szoboszlai the Liverpool midfield weakness has now been resolved. Although I think if they can sign one more midfielder (Thuram?) then it will be truly future-proof for the next five or six seasons barring any long term injuries.

    • Reply posted by HexenDefinitive, today at 16:43

      HexenDefinitive replied:
      Thuram has signed for Inter Milan on a free transfer.

  • Comment posted by Toe_jam football, today at 16:25

    Welcome to Liverpool son and best of luck.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 16:38

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 16:29

    Not a Liverpool fan but 41 goal involvements in 91 appearances is pretty decent for a midfielder. No idea who he is but I doubt Liverpool would spend that sort of cash on a squad player so I expect him to play a lot.

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 16:33

      Gunner replied:
      Well being a spurt, you know nada, 41 goal involvement in a weal league does not mean a whole lot.

      Plenty players scored bunches of goals there, to fail here.

  • Comment posted by New Outlook, today at 16:28

    Love how all the rival fans from Manchester coming on here on a Sunday knocking it down!

    • Reply posted by woids, today at 16:31

      woids replied:
      knock knock ..whos there? sponzozobotwonj.....who?

  • Comment posted by Bleminator, today at 16:32

    Klopp: We don't have the ability to spend like Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle

    Klopp spends 100mil on two players.

    • Reply posted by White Box Fountain, today at 16:35

      White Box Fountain replied:
      £105m + agent fees, probably close to £120m

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:26

    Almost half the price of Declan rice, this is how you do business

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 16:28

      Gunner replied:
      Was waiting for this, a pmayer, that’s not proven in the PL, and certainly did not do anything great in his league, which is way below the PL.

      May turn out decent, but definitely not convinced… but then again, all you guys know is how to push, n shove, nada about football

  • Comment posted by Deejay, today at 16:21

    Top signing will fit into a progressive right midfield role and link well with forwards whilst being young he will only get better and better

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 16:31

      Turtle replied:
      Soccer players get sold for far too much.

  • Comment posted by pyroadi, today at 16:20

    Good addition to the Premier League; and much needed player for LFC.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 16:26

      red on my sleeve replied:
      This guy can play mate. Great signing!

  • Comment posted by The Swintonian, today at 16:21

    £60m 😬

  • Comment posted by He_s Gary Monk_s Dad, today at 16:30

    Good early business from Klopp again - avoid overpaying (Trafford AFC) and buy them
    In young to improve even further. Hard to argue with Klopp’s transfer record on balance!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:36

    I have literally never heard of him and he is £60m, wow!

    • Reply posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 16:39

      maythe4thbewithyou replied:
      You have now ,Rent free i say,Rent free

  • Comment posted by aye, today at 16:28

    One of those signings that on paper looks like a cracking deal and should work out. However I was sure Nunez was going to be roasting last season.
    If player in right position could do well but feel him and Macallister could be trying to use the same space and if plays Gakpo as a 9 he’ll drop into that same space.
    Hope I’m wrong and he has a brilliant season. 1 for fantasy team if priced well

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 16:41

      HadMySay replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jossies, today at 16:31

    I don't get all the Nunez abuse scored 15 goals for his first season. 5 short of what is classed as 20 goal striker. I only mention this as that's all this thread will be about

    • Reply posted by White Box Fountain, today at 16:33

      White Box Fountain replied:
      Banjo, cows backside.

  • Comment posted by romeomustlive, today at 16:22

    Really happy with it

  • Comment posted by LFC FOREVER, today at 16:44

    This guy is an absolute baller seen him in the nations league and the champions league. Great deal only 60m.

  • Comment posted by Chels25, today at 16:33

    What a great player etc etc. You scousers had never heard of him.

    • Reply posted by Kloppite, today at 16:37

      Kloppite replied:
      Oi 😁
      Your name is chels25 or is that the number of misfits your secretly Saudi owned club have to sell to comply with FFP???

  • Comment posted by Kinj, today at 16:22

    Great signing, will succeed I believe. A decent price for his quality and potential

