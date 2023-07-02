Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Szoboszlai has signed a contract at Anfield until 2028

Liverpool have signed midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for 70m euros (£60m) on a five-year deal.

The Reds triggered the Hungarian's release clause to make him their second major signing of the summer.

Szoboszlai arrives, subject to a work permit, following the £35m signing of Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

"It's a really historic club, really good players, good coach," he said,

"For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

The 22-year-old won the German Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Szoboszlai made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

He signed from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and has since scored 20 goals and had 21 assists in 91 appearances.

Szoboszlai's release clause expired on Friday but Liverpool activated it in time before agreeing personal terms.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to reinforce his midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the club this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 2023 German Cup final to help RB Leipzig win it for a second successive year