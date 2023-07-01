Close menu

Cesc Fabregas: World Cup-winning former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder retires

Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced his immediate retirement from football.

The 36-year-old calls time on a career during which he won the World Cup with Spain, the Premier League twice at Chelsea and La Liga with Barcelona.

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots," Fabregas posted on Instagram.

He ends his career one year into a two-year contract with Italian club Como in Serie B.

Fabregas joined Barca's La Masia academy aged 10 in 1997.

Having progressed through the La Liga giants' youth set-up, he played 212 Premier League matches and won the FA Cup with Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 before moving back to Barcelona.

Following three years at the Nou Camp, he returned to the Premier League in 2014 with Chelsea, where he played just under 200 games.

He made 68 appearances in three and a half years with Monaco but his playing time was limited by injuries, before moving to Como.

Fabregas won 110 caps for Spain and also won the European Championship twice, in 2008 and 2012, either side of lifting the country's first World Cup in South Africa.

"From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all," his statement continued.

"From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I'll never forget."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 18:07

    Why? is he still playing? I thought he is 45 years old!

  • Comment posted by David Mckinnon , today at 18:06

    Breaking news? With what’s going on in the world today, wow .

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 18:05

    Who was he playing for? I thought he already retired 5 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 18:04

    one of the biggest snakes to have ever played in the priemier league

  • Comment posted by wiseh, today at 18:03

    For me personally even as an Arsenal fan his biggest contribution was actually him defending his wife getting her rights and having her dodgy ex-husband jailed over his dodgy manoeuvers because the guy screwed me over in business and I’m a little guy so it was great to see the guy get screwed over himself for all his dodginess

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:02

    A wonderful footballer. Simple as that.

    As a Liverpool fan one can’t be unappreciative of rival teams players. Paul Scholes was another....probably hates LFC but what a player.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:02

    chelsea legend who swapped no trophies for trophies at the bridge 🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 18:01

    No matter who you support he was a fantastic player always loved watching him play ( unless it was against Leicester) good luck to you sir

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 18:00

    Breaking news
    ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
    Hardly news.....!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by vs777, today at 17:59

    He was a classy player, could have been all-time Arsenal great but it didn't work out, great career with Spain, it was a pleasure watching him play

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 17:54

    Wonderful talent at Arsenal and would have been happy to see him return to the club when he left Barcelona in 2014. Pure class, and will make a top quality coach, I’m sure.

  • Comment posted by FourthStand, today at 17:53

    Amazing player who was doing MAJOR things at 18! Could create danger from anywhere on the pitch. Stat merchants will not appreciate his talent.

    • Reply posted by Koop, today at 17:57

      Koop replied:
      Whilst I agree stats don’t tell the whole story….I seem to remember Fabregas assists and/or chances created were sky high

  • Comment posted by Ooozzzelll, today at 17:53

    An incredibly mature 17 year old made just one mistake, leaving Arsenal and thinking he could walk back in when he'd done a stint at Barcelona. But Wenger re-built the team around Ramsey and Cesc missed the Arsenal Legend bus as a result. I am sure he has a little bit of sadness as a result.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 17:52

    From a Chelsea fan have a great retirement Cesc. One of the best midfielders the premier league has ever seen

    • Reply posted by Erics Dad, today at 18:02

      Erics Dad replied:
      How can someone dislike that comment? As an LFC fan, Cesc was amazing....

  • Comment posted by The Man, today at 17:52

    I thought he retired a while back 😄

  • Comment posted by _ _, today at 17:51

    Was a pleasure to watch you play Cesc.
    LFC fan.

  • Comment posted by Hippoposthumous, today at 17:51

    Great captain on Fantasy Football... 😎

  • Comment posted by JeffLintonIsaVigorousPigeon, today at 17:50

    Have a campachoochoo on me Cesc… you are, as ever, an ambiguous ferret… Bella fragmentio!

  • Comment posted by Boliatepa, today at 17:49

    Not his fault he went to Chelsea. Arsenal didn't want him back. Not sure through where his loyalty is. He sometimes talks like his heart is with Chelsea. He's never going to be seen as an Arsenal great. He traded that opportunity. Good luck to a retiree who actually retired years ago.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 17:53

      Rob replied:
      Sour gooner

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 17:46

    Fair play to him, didn't cash in with one last year like Messi and Ronaldo

