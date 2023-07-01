Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Matt Smith made 43 league appearances in a season-long loan with Doncaster during the 2021-22 season

League One side Wigan Athletic have signed former Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith on a three-year deal.

Smith joined the Gunners at the age of six and came through their academy but has not played a senior game for them.

The 22-year-old has made 75 League One appearances across three loan spells at Swindon, Charlton and Doncaster Rovers.

"We've pushed really hard to get him and he's very important to how we are looking to play this year," Wigan boss Shaun Maloney told the club website. external-link

Wigan will begin the new season on minus eight points after being penalised by the English Football League for the late payment of players' wages under the club's previous ownership.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.