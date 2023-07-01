Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Defender Joel Bagan made four senior appearances for Cardiff last season

Defender Joel Bagan has signed a new three-year deal to remain with Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old left-back has now committed his future to Erol Bulut's Championship side.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap joined Cardiff's academy set-up from Southampton in July 2018.

"I'm really happy to get it over the line. I've had a good five years in Cardiff and I'm happy to extend it," Bagan told the Cardiff website.

"I've loved my time at the club so far. I've come through from the under-18s and I'm in the first team now. I'm playing with boys that I've played in the academy with, so hopefully that can carry on this season.

"I've got a lot of people to thank... people who have left and even the players, the senior boys, they've helped me out a lot. My aim now is to play as many games as possible."

Bagan, who spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Notts County, featured in Saturday's pre-season 2-0 win over Penybont before signing his new contract post-match.