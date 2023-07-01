Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Shanice van de Sanden played for Wolfsburg before joining Liverpool.

Liverpool forward Shanice van de Sanden has been left out of the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

Van de Sanden made 14 appearances for Liverpool this season and scored one goal after being hampered by a knee injury in January

The 30-year-old picked up the injury in the abandoned match against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow and was out for two months.

Manchester City's Kerstin Casparij, Arsenal's Victoria Pelova and Everton's Katja Snoeijs all make the cut.

Van de Sanden will still travel out to Australia and New Zealand as an additional player alongside ADO Den Haag's goalkeeper Barbara Lorsheyd.

Teams are able to replace players in the 23-player squad 24 hours before their first match for medical reasons.

FC Twente's Wieke Kaptein, 17, has been included and will become the youngest ever World Cup debutante for the Dutch if she plays.

The Netherlands will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on 23 July before facing reigning champions the United States and debutants Vietnam in Group E.

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (FC Twente), Lize Kop (Ajax), Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord).

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City), Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atletico Madrid), Stefanie van der Gragt (Inter Milan), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan), Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg).

Midfielders: Jill Baijings (Bayer Leverkusen), Danielle van de Donk (Lyon), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (PSG), Wieke Kaptein (FC Twente), Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Sherida Spitse (Ajax).

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Esmee Brugts (PSV), Renate Jansen (FC Twente), Lieke Martens (PSG), Katja Snoeijs (Everton).