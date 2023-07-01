Last updated on .From the section Championship

Cleverley (right) won the Premier League with Manchester United in 2013 after being given his debut by Sir Alex Ferguson

Former England midfielder Tom Cleverley has retired aged 33 because of injuries.

Cleverley, who earned 13 senior caps, most recently played for Watford in the Championship.

He started his career at Manchester United and also played for Leicester, Wigan, Aston Villa and Everton.

Cleverley sustained an Achilles tendon injury at the start of the 2022-23 season before a thigh problem in February.

Watford confirmed his retirement on Twitter external-link , adding: "Some exciting news will soon be announced jointly by the club and Tom."

"No-one could have worked harder than Tom did to make it back from several injuries, which he's tried to do while always providing a positive force around the players," said Hornets chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.

"I can't speak highly enough about Tom as a person, a player and our captain. Tom is the type of professional all clubs would be delighted to have in their team."

Cleverley was part of the Manchester United team which won the Premier League in 2012-13, their most recent league title in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge.

He made 79 appearances for United and had a series of loan spells away from Old Trafford - including at Watford in 2009-10 - before joining Everton permanently in 2015.

Cleverley returned to Watford in January 2017 and made 146 appearances in his second spell, including the 2019 FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City.