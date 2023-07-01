Close menu

Harry Winks: Leicester City sign midfielder from Tottenham Hotspur on three-year deal

Last updated on 2023-07-01. From the section Leicester

Harry Winks
Harry Winks' final Tottenham appearance came in a 5-0 win at Norwich on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season

Championship side Leicester City have signed midfielder Harry Winks on a three-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old, capped 10 times by England, moves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £10m.

Winks had been at Spurs since the age of five, making 203 appearances in all competitions, but spent last season on loan in Italy with Sampdoria.

"I'm looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself," Winks told Leicester's website.external-link

"Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that."

Winks becomes new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca's first signing for the Foxes, just three days after James Maddison moved in the opposite direction.

Winks played 128 Premier League games for Tottenham and was among their starting line-up for the 2019 Champions League final defeat by Liverpool.

But Winks has slipped down Spurs' pecking order in recent seasons and his most recent England cap came in 2020.

After being relegated from the top flight on the final day of last season, Leicester begin their Championship campaign at home to Coventry City on Sunday, 6 August.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:04

    Genuinely can’t believe he’s 27.
    I thought he was still 19 and a “promising talent”. About time he got out and got himself some proper game time.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 14:03

    Mediocrity joins relegation fodder. Slow news day or what?

  • Comment posted by StaticCentreHalf, today at 14:03

    Winks is better than this. Amazed no-one in the EPL came in for him.

  • Comment posted by Northstalgia, today at 14:01

    Imagine being still better than the other Harry

  • Comment posted by roverman, today at 13:59

    Winks is a very good passer of the ball. Underrated

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 13:57

    Probably about the right standard for Leicester. Bang average player

    • Reply posted by jambo1, today at 14:01

      jambo1 replied:
      Will sell him to M.U. for £80 mil.

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 13:57

    What a winker!

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 13:54

    £10M...... LOL

  • Comment posted by yoda, today at 13:54

    A move that winks should have made 2 years ago. He's always lacked confidence but had huge potential. Hope leicester can get the best out of him.

  • Comment posted by Gilesyh, today at 13:54

    He’s been given the number 40 shirt

  • Comment posted by Humph, today at 13:54

    One of many players in the last 15 years picked for England just because he played for Spurs. A decent enough player but he's probably found his level now in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by Vicky, today at 14:02

      Vicky replied:
      But that would make sense, because when he was playing for England, Spurs were one of the best 2-3 teams in the country, even reaching the CL final. What England manager would watch a young English midfielder get MOTM in the Bernabeu against Modric and not give him a chance for England?

  • Comment posted by christophe, today at 13:53

    He can pass the ball sideways to his hearts content.

  • Comment posted by paksoon02, today at 13:53

    Surely he's going to have to wear the number 40 shirt?

  • Comment posted by aim for the bushes, today at 13:53

    Very good signing. Imagine how good he’d be if he kept both eyes open

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 13:52

    I think he is a good player and should do well at Leicester, always seemed to give 100% when playing which is a lot more than many at Spurs.
    I wonder does he get called Tiddly ?

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 13:52

    Capped 10 times by England. Didn't think we were ever that desperate.

    • Reply posted by Vifpel, today at 13:56

      Vifpel replied:
      As good as England are that the moment. We still do the ‘Youngster with a good half-season let’s cap him’ Never stopping to let these players mature and find their level

  • Comment posted by bbc for free, today at 13:51

    And Southgate picked him for england

  • Comment posted by Howie, today at 13:50

    Decent signing. Hope he's got a point to prove. Think he'll do well for us.

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 13:55

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      it'll be more his level

  • Comment posted by FoolioLeChauffer, today at 13:49

    i quite liked*

  • Comment posted by FoolioLeChauffer, today at 13:49

    sad times, ibquite liked winksy. all the best son

