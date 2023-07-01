Grant Hall: Rotherham United sign former loan defender on permanent deal after Middlesbrough exit
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed centre-back Grant Hall on a permanent deal following his release by Middlesbrough.
Hall spent last season on loan at the New York Stadium, playing 20 Championship games for the Millers.
The 31-year-old has spent the majority of his career in the second tier, spending five seasons with QPR before joining Boro in 2020.
"It's a great group of lads in the changing room, which made me want to come back," Hall told the club site.
