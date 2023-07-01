Close menu

Aaron Nemane: Wing-back signs new Notts County contract

Aaron Nemane played the full match as Notts County beat Chesterfield on penalties in the National League promotion final in May
Wing-back Aaron Nemane has signed a new two-year contract with League Two newcomers Notts County.

The 25-year-old Frenchman scored three goals in 40 appearances last season as the Magpies won promotion from the National League via the play-offs.

The former Manchester City trainee moved to Meadow Lane in the summer of 2021 following a stint with Torquay.

A club statementexternal-link said Notts County hope to give Nemane "the platform to realise his immense potential".

