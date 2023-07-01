JJ McKiernan: Morecambe sign midfielder on one-year deal after his release by Watford
Morecambe have signed midfielder JJ McKiernan on a one-year deal after his departure from Watford.
The 21-year-old joined the Hornets as a teenager in 2018 but did not make a senior appearance for the club.
McKiernan, a Northern Ireland Under-21 international, spent last season on loan with Eastleigh, scoring four goals in 41 National League appearances.
"JJ is still a young, raw talent but we believe we can help him develop here," said Shrimps boss Derek Adams.
