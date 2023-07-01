Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Marvin Johnson played for Motherwell, Oxford and Middlesbrough before joining Sheffield Wednesday as well as enjoying a loan spell at their rivals Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson has signed fresh terms to remain with the newly-promoted club.

The 32-year-old was out of contract at Hillsborough this summer but has agreed a new deal of undisclosed duration.

Johnson has made 95 appearances for the Owls since joining from Middlesbrough in 2021, scoring six goals.

Last season, he played 51 times in all competitions, scoring three times, as Wednesday won promotion to the Championship through the play-offs.

Wednesday, who remain without a manager following the surprise departure of promotion-winning boss Darren Moore, start the season at home to relegated Southampton on Friday, 4 August.

"It's a great club and the season we had last year was justified with the work we put in and I'm excited to be here back in the Championship," Johnson told the club website. external-link

"It's good to have the core of the squad still here from last season and it gives us the morale and something to build off."