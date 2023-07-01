Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders receive the Charity Shield from a representative of White Ribbon NI

Second-half goals from Jarlath O'Rourke and James Teelan gave Crusaders a 2-0 win over Larne in the NIFL Charity Shield match at Inver Park on Saturday.

The Crues retain the trophy after beating Linfield by the same scoreline at Windsor Park last year.

O'Rourke headed past Rohan Ferguson for the opener in the 48th minute and James Teelan added the second after 85.

O'Rourke went close in the first half, while Paul O'Neill and Andy Ryan had scoring opportunities for Larne.

Irish Premiership champions Larne gave a start to summer signing Ali Omar, with another new arrival Craig Farquhar on the bench, while recent Crusaders acquisitions Jordan Williamson, Jimmy Callacher and Lloyd Anderson were selected in manager Stephen Baxter's starting line-up.

Three more Crues signings, Teelan, Mal Smith and Mikhail Kennedy were called into action off the bench in the second 45 minutes for the Irish Cup winners.

Crusaders players congratulate goalscorer Jarlath O'Rourke

In a cagey first half, O'Neill saw his looping effort end up on the roof of the net for Larne, while O'Rourke's tame shot was denied by Ferguson after he was put through one-on-one with the goalkeeper by Ben Kennedy's well-timed pass.

The second half was a more competitive affair and the visitors went ahead three minutes after the restart when Anderson delivered a cross from the right and O'Rourke nipped ahead of Shaun Want inside the area to flick his header over Ferguson and into the net.

Five minutes from time the north Belfast club doubled their lead.

Ross Clarke and Jordan Owens played their part in the build-up and Clarke ultimately provided the cross for Teelan to meet the ball and rifle home a drive after timing his run perfectly.

Larne should have pulled a goal back but Ryan scooped the ball over the bar from a left-wing cross when it looked easier to score.

The match formed part of both side's preparations for their upcoming forays into European club competition, with Larne facing HJK Helsinki in their Champions League qualifier on 12 and 19 July and Crusaders taking on FC Haka of Finland in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round on 13 and 20 July.