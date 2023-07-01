Last updated on .From the section Irish

Alan Quinn won eight senior caps for the Republic of Ireland

Shelbourne men's first team coach Alan Quinn has been suspended from all football-related activity for four months for breaching the Football Association of Ireland's betting rules.

The FAI said in a statement on Saturday that Quinn had breached the FAI Disciplinary Regulations on betting and was suspended with immediate effect.

The breaches are connected to 18 League of Ireland games between 5 August 2022 and 5 May 2023.

The decision can be appealed by Quinn.

The sanction was imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following a personal hearing.

During his playing career, Quinn had spells with clubs such as Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town.

Capped eight times by the Republic of Ireland, the 44-year-old joined Shelbourne as part of manager Damien Duff's backroom team last year.

