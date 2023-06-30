Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Joe Lewis began his career at Swansea City, but did not play a first-team match

AFC Wimbledon have signed Stockport County centre-back Joe Lewis on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old played 24 times for County last season as the club were beaten in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

He joined Stockport last summer after three seasons at Torquay United where he helped the Gulls reach the National League promotion final.

"The manager played a large part in me wanting to come here," Lewis said.

"I knew he was someone I want to play for when I met him. The club is ambitious. I want to help us have a good season. Hopefully I can excite the fans," he told the club website.

He is the seventh new signing to join AFC Wimbledon this summer and the second this week from Stockport after Ryan Johnson joined on Monday.

