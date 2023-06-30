Mislav Orsic: Southampton winger completes move to Turkish side Trabzonspor
Southampton winger Mislav Orsic has completed a transfer to Turkish side Trabzonspor, the Championship club have confirmed.
The 30-year-old joined the Saints in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.
He made just five appearances, with just one in the Premier League, as they were relegated to the Championship.
"The club wishes Mislav luck for the future," the club said in a statement on their website.
