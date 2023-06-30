Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Luke McGee won promotion from League Two with Forest Green Rovers in 2022

Tranmere Rovers have signed goalkeeper Luke McGee on a one-year contract following his release from Forest Green Rovers.

The 27-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur trainee made 110 appearances for Forest Green after joining in 2020.

"I'm over the moon to get it done. I'm just ready to hit the ground running on Monday and get started," he said.

"The gaffer [Ian Dawes] explained his philosophy, his plans and it went hand in hand with how I want to do it."

