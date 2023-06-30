Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Ethan Laird started 30 Championship games for QPR last season

Championship side Birmingham City have signed full-back Ethan Laird from Premier League club Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old made two first-team appearances for the Red Devils, featuring in Europa League group games against Astana and AZ Alkmaar in 2019.

Laird spent last season on loan with Queens Park Rangers, scoring one goal in 33 outings in all competitions.

He has agreed a three-year contract with the Blues.

The defender also had loan spells at MK Dons, Swansea City and Bournemouth after coming through United's youth academy.

"It is a new step, a new pathway now and I am excited to get started," he told the club website. external-link

"I feel like this is the time where I get to showcase myself and not really think about anything else."

