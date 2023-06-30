Last updated on .From the section QPR

Ziyad Larkeche (right) was in the youth set-up at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Fulham in 2020

Queens Park Rangers have signed defender Ziyad Larkeche after he was released by Premier League side Fulham.

The 20-year-old France Under-20 left-back spent last season on loan with League One club Barnsley, scoring one goal in 23 appearances.

Larkeche, who did not feature for the first team during his time at Fulham, has agreed a three-year deal at QPR.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, Ziyad is a player that excites me," boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website. external-link

"He can play left wing-back, left-back and, if needed, left centre-back. He's going to bring healthy competition and it's definitely an area that we have made a priority to fill."

He becomes QPR's third signing of the summer after Taylor Richards joined permanently from Brighton following a loan spell and forward Paul Smyth re-joined the west London club after turning down a new deal at Leyton Orient.

