Carlton Morris: Luton Town's top scorer last season signs contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Luton
Luton Town's top scorer last season Carlton Morris has signed a contract extension with the newly promoted club.
The 27-year-old joined the Hatters last summer from Barnsley.
He went on to score 20 goals as Luton won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.
"We're so pleased to get someone as important to us as Carlton signed on for even longer - he's a brilliant person to have in our squad," said manager Rob Edwards.
Morris came through the youth ranks at Norwich but made just one first-team appearance for the Canaries.
He was sent on loan to seven other teams before Barnsley signed him for an undisclosed fee in January 2021.
Edwards added: "His goals were influential last season, but whenever I spoke about him or was asked about him, it was his all-round game and what he brought to the team, whether it was hold-up play, work-rate, headers, defensive headers in his own box from corners.
"It was everything that he gave the team, as well as the goal threat. He's got great experience now, but he's a good age, someone who is really hungry, and he deserves the opportunity now to have a go in the Premier League."
Would love to see them do well.
I think a lot of us will. Cliché but there’s way too much money in our game now.
East Fife 4–Forfar 5
(The late great Mr Eric Morecambe’s tongue twister, ex Director and president of Luton FC. Genius ) 👓
just make sure score a hatful against the mancies and londoners.
[no pun intended]