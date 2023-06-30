Last updated on .From the section Luton

Carlton Morris scored 20 goals in 44 league games last season, including the play-offs

Luton Town's top scorer last season Carlton Morris has signed a contract extension with the newly promoted club.

The 27-year-old joined the Hatters last summer from Barnsley.

He went on to score 20 goals as Luton won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

"We're so pleased to get someone as important to us as Carlton signed on for even longer - he's a brilliant person to have in our squad," said manager Rob Edwards.

Morris came through the youth ranks at Norwich but made just one first-team appearance for the Canaries.

He was sent on loan to seven other teams before Barnsley signed him for an undisclosed fee in January 2021.

Edwards added: "His goals were influential last season, but whenever I spoke about him or was asked about him, it was his all-round game and what he brought to the team, whether it was hold-up play, work-rate, headers, defensive headers in his own box from corners.

"It was everything that he gave the team, as well as the goal threat. He's got great experience now, but he's a good age, someone who is really hungry, and he deserves the opportunity now to have a go in the Premier League."