Carlton Morris: Luton Town's top scorer last season signs contract extension

From the section Luton

Carlton Morris celebrates a goal for Luton Town
Carlton Morris scored 20 goals in 44 league games last season, including the play-offs

Luton Town's top scorer last season Carlton Morris has signed a contract extension with the newly promoted club.

The 27-year-old joined the Hatters last summer from Barnsley.

He went on to score 20 goals as Luton won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

"We're so pleased to get someone as important to us as Carlton signed on for even longer - he's a brilliant person to have in our squad," said manager Rob Edwards.

Morris came through the youth ranks at Norwich but made just one first-team appearance for the Canaries.

He was sent on loan to seven other teams before Barnsley signed him for an undisclosed fee in January 2021.

Edwards added: "His goals were influential last season, but whenever I spoke about him or was asked about him, it was his all-round game and what he brought to the team, whether it was hold-up play, work-rate, headers, defensive headers in his own box from corners.

"It was everything that he gave the team, as well as the goal threat. He's got great experience now, but he's a good age, someone who is really hungry, and he deserves the opportunity now to have a go in the Premier League."

21 comments

  • Comment posted by AJGwilt_23, today at 19:33

    Does the Premier League really wanted Luton Town since they are such a little tiny tinpot club with the smallest tiniest stadium in the Premier League that is set all the way back to the 1960s & 1970s.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 19:28

    Best of luck to him and Luton Town in the Premier League. At least Norwich City won’t have to deal with you next season except having the local derby in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:24

    Good luck to Carlton Morris and Luton FC this upcoming season.
    Would love to see them do well.
    I think a lot of us will. Cliché but there’s way too much money in our game now.

    East Fife 4–Forfar 5

    (The late great Mr Eric Morecambe’s tongue twister, ex Director and president of Luton FC. Genius ) 👓

  • Comment posted by JillMiller, today at 19:21

    Was useless at us, can’t believe how much better he has become. Proper diver though

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 19:21

    Will be in the England squad by the end of the season

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 19:18

    Woah... Luton Town top six this season.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:24

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      In place of Brighton, right?

  • Comment posted by bludfamtv, today at 19:11

    just in time to get packed and sent back down.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 18:59

    Nice to hear that a ln individual who contributed to their return to the PL will play a major part in Luton's attempt to stay .

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 18:56

    Luton Town will take the Premier league by storm.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:25

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Or more likely face a Premier league storm.

  • Comment posted by world full of liars, today at 18:43

    good on him.
    just make sure score a hatful against the mancies and londoners.
    [no pun intended]

  • Comment posted by Illywhackerpundit, today at 18:40

    Great news. This follows deals for Amari’i and Luke Berry. A couple more to follow

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Yeah like, Harry Kane and Moisés Caicedo.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 18:38

    About time we saw a Luton Town HYS. Welcome to the Prem.

    • Reply posted by AJGwilt_23, today at 19:35

      AJGwilt_23 replied:
      Unless you’re Watford and you’re upset that Luton Town got promoted and Watford are staying put in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 18:31

    Give it your all Luton from a Spurs fan

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:29

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      When they do against Spurs and thrash Spurs you will change your tune very quickly.

