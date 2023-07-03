Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Jota has moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad from Celtic, the Scottish champions have confirmed.

The Portuguese winger, 24, initially joined Celtic on loan from Benfica in 2021 before Celtic signed him on a five-year deal last summer.

He contributed 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 games over two years in Glasgow and had been heavily linked with a £25m move to Al-Ittihad in recent days.

Last week, Celtic signed winger Marco Tilio, 21 from Melbourne City.

Jota scored Celtic's last goal in the 3-1 Scottish Cup final triumph over Inverness, ensuring the club completed a fifth domestic treble in seven years.

The Portugal age grade international was a key member of Ange Postecoglou's side, picking up all but one of the six Scottish trophies on offer during his tenure.

Jota averaged a goal or assist every 111 minutes, but follows manager Postecoglou and the retired Aaron Mooy in leaving Celtic this window.