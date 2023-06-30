Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Harris' best goalscoring season to date was 2021-22, when he netted four times

Wales striker Mark Harris is leaving Cardiff City after failing to agree a new contract.

Harris, 24, made 38 appearances in 2022-23, scoring three goals.

Cardiff announced earlier this month that with his contract up this summer, Harris had been offered a new deal.

But the Championship club have now confirmed academy product Harris, who has been capped five times and was part of Wales' 2022 World Cup squad, will leave Cardiff City Stadium.

Swansea-born Harris made his senior Cardiff debut in 2017 having come through the ranks at the capital-city club.

He departs having scored a total of nine goals in 95 Bluebirds appearances and while new boss Erol Bulut is preparing to guide them into the 2023-24 season.

Harris had loans spells at Wrexham, Port Vale and Newport County before truly establishing himself as a first-team player at Cardiff 2020-21.

"We'd like to thank Sparky (Harris) for his services throughout his time with the club," a Cardiff statement said.

"Mark has been a model professional and departs with the very best wishes from the board, management and staff at Cardiff City."