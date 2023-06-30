Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Josh Coley's final Exeter City appearance came in a 6-0 loss at Ipswich Town in April

Sutton United have signed former Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay on a free transfer and Exeter City winger Josh Coley for an undisclosed fee.

Clay, 31, was released by the O's last month after six years at Brisbane Road where he had played more than 200 games and helped the club win promotion from the National League and League Two.

Coley, 24, has played 35 times for Exeter over the past two years.

But he struggled to establish himself, starting just seven league games.

The former Maidenhead United player spent the first half of last season on loan at Harrogate Town, where he scored once in 13 appearances.

"Craig's an experienced professional who's won promotion twice with Orient and knows this level inside out, and will add really strong competition in the middle of the park," Sutton manager Matt Gray told the club website. external-link

"I'm delighted to have signed him, he'll bring great quality on and off the pitch and I'm looking forward to working with him.

"Josh is someone who we've known for several years and has impressed against us for Maidenhead and Harrogate, and I'm excited to get him over the line.

"He deserved his move to Exeter and although it didn't quite work out for him there he's an exciting talent who puts full-backs on the back foot and has pace, power and the energy we're looking for in the wide areas."

Sutton have not disclosed the length of contract either player has signed.

