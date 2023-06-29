Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Joe Bryan's two goals in the 2020 play-off final sent Fulham into the Premier League

Millwall have signed former Fulham left-back Joe Bryan on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old has agreed a "long-term deal" at The Den and returns to England having spent last season on loan at French side Nice.

Bryan played 102 games in the Premier League and Championship for Fulham after a £6m transfer from Bristol City in the summer of 2018.

He greatest moment for Fulham came when he scored both goals in their 2-1 play-off final win over Brentford in 2020.

He first made his name at Bristol City where he made almost 250 appearances and also had time on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

"Joe has invaluable experience at the top end of The Championship - having won promotion twice with Fulham before - and in the Premier League, so we are very pleased that he has decided to join us," said Millwall's director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge.

"It was evident in our conversations with Gary [Rowett, Millwall manager] over the summer that Joe is relishing a new challenge after his time with Fulham and a different experience abroad in the French league last year.

"His quality and versatility to play both as a full-back and wing-back will really strengthen the squad, and we look forward to working with him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.