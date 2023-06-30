Ben Barclay: Carlisle United sign former Stockport County defender on permanent deal
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United have signed Ben Barclay on a two-year deal.
The defender, who spent last season on loan at Brunton Park, has joined the Cumbrians permanently after his Stockport contract was cancelled by mutual consent on Thursday.
The 26-year-old scored the goal against Bradford that took Carlisle to the League Two play-off final.
He was unable to play against parent club Stockport at Wembley as Carlisle secured a penalty shootout win.
Barclay is a product of the Manchester City youth system but has played senior football for Accrington as well as Stockport, and had loan spells at Notts County and Yeovil.