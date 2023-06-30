Close menu

Ben Barclay: Carlisle United sign former Stockport County defender on permanent deal

Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Ben Brunton of Carlisle United
Ben Barclay has signed for Carlisle after spending last season on loan at Brunton Park

Carlisle United have signed Ben Barclay on a two-year deal.

The defender, who spent last season on loan at Brunton Park, has joined the Cumbrians permanently after his Stockport contract was cancelled by mutual consentexternal-link on Thursday.

The 26-year-old scored the goal against Bradford that took Carlisle to the League Two play-off final.

He was unable to play against parent club Stockport at Wembley as Carlisle secured a penalty shootout win.

Barclay is a product of the Manchester City youth system but has played senior football for Accrington as well as Stockport, and had loan spells at Notts County and Yeovil.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC