Ossama Ashley, pictured in action for Colchester, has signed for Salford City

Salford City have signed Colchester player Ossama Ashley for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal at The Peninsula Stadium to become the Ammies' third signing of the summer.

Defensive midfielder Ashley left Colchester after making 28 League Two appearances for them last season.

He will add to goalkeeper Alex Cairns and left-back Luke Garbutt as new arrivals.

Salford reached the play-offs last season before losing to Stockport and Ashley said: "It's a team I've followed closely during last season and a team that stood out in the league.

"Certainly when we played them it was probably the hardest team we played against, and the style of football is attractive, so I'm really happy to be here."

Ashley came through the youth set-up at Fulham and Wimbledon and then spent two years at West Ham without making a first-team appearance.

He added: "I spoke to the gaffer, he proposed the project to me and his plans for next season and how he sees me in that role and that was something that really stood out for me.

"His style of football to really get the ball moving is something that's very attractive and doesn't happen much in this league, so the only way is up and I'm glad I've signed.

"I'm athletic, I love a tackle, I'm a workhorse, and I'm somebody that doesn't stop running. I give my all for the team and I'm trying to do our best to win."

