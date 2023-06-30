Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Borja Sainz (right) made 40 La Liga appearances for Alaves at the start of his career

Norwich have signed Spanish winger Borja Sainz on a three-year contract after he left Turkish club Giresunspor.

The 22-year-old, who played for his country at under-19 level, scored nine goals in 32 games last season.

Sainz began his career at Alaves, making 40 appearances in La Liga, and also featured for Real Zaragoza before moving to Turkey.

"He's a young player, but already has good minutes in the top levels," said Canaries head coach David Wagner.

"You could really feel his desire to come in and make an impact. He is hungry to prove himself, exactly the kind of player we want to have in our group."

Subject to international clearance, Sainz will become the fourth addition to Norwich's squad so far this summer.

