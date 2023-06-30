Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Kabongo Tshimanga scored 32 goals in 51 games for Chesterfield

Peterborough United have signed striker Kabongo Tshimanga from National League side Chesterfield on a permanent basis following a loan spell last season.

Tshimanga, 25, joined Posh on deadline day in January and made nine substitute appearances as Darren Ferguson's side reached the League One play-offs.

"The last six months for me have been really good - a real learning curve," he said.

"I am refreshed and now the move is permanent, I feel like a new signing."

Tshimanga is Peterborough's fourth signing of the summer following defender Romoney Crichlow and midfielder Ryan de Havilland from Huddersfield and Barnet respectively, and midfielder Archie Collins from Exeter City.

