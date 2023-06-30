Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have signed Canada defender Ashley Lawrence from Paris St-Germain on a three-year deal.

Lawrence played 180 games for PSG after joining in 2017, winning one league title and two French Cups and was a Champions League runner-up in 2017.

"I'm really excited and grateful to be joining such a top club in England and in Europe," said Lawrence.

The 28-year-old full-back will make her third World Cup appearance this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: "Ashley has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the women's game for both club and country.

"Her ability to get forward and her progressive play into the final third is a standout strength and she can play on both the left and right side, we're really looking forward to having her with us."

Lawrence has made 117 international appearances and was named Canada Soccer's Female Player of the Year in 2019.

She was part of the gold medal Olympic squad in 2020 and won bronze in 2016.