Marco Tilio: Celtic secure Australia winger from Melbourne City for undisclosed fee

Australia winger Marco Tilio has signed for Celtic from Melbourne City for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who has five caps for his country, has agreed a five-year contract with the Scottish champions.

Tilio played 36 times, scoring 13 goals, last season as Melbourne topped the A-League title.

He told Celtic's website he is "ecstatic" to have achieved his ambition to play in Europe and "super-excited" to join such a club.

More to follow.

