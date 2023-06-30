Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England boss Sarina Wiegman and Georgia Stanway at a news conference before Saturday's friendly with Portugal, the Lionesses' last match before they fly to the 2023 Women's World Cup

Team captains at the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be allowed to wear armbands highlighting social issues.

Fifa will use the tournament, which is expected to have a global television audience of two billion viewers, to highlight a range of social causes.

They range from gender equality to tackling domestic violence.

Captains have three options, including wearing a "Football Unites the World" armband for the tournament.

They will also have the choice of wearing an armband corresponding to the theme of their choice or an armband corresponding to the theme of the specific matchday.

"After some very open talks with stakeholders, including member associations and players, we have decided to highlight a series of social causes - from inclusion to gender equality, from peace to ending hunger, from education to tackling domestic violence - during all 64 matches at the Fifa Women's World Cup," said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Fifa acted to avoid a repeat of the row over the 'OneLove' rainbow armbands at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar.

European nations wanting to wear 'OneLove' captain's armbands at the 2022 men's World Cup were sending out a "divisive message", Qatar's World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said.

The Women's World Cup - the biggest women's sporting event - starts on 20 July with the opening ceremony at Eden Park, Auckland before New Zealand play Norway.

The final is at Stadium Australia, Sydney, on 20 August.

Speaking earlier on Friday, England boss Sarina Wiegman said she was confident there would be a positive solution to wearing armbands highlighting social issues at the Women's World Cup.

"I think there will be a solution," added Wiegman. "We'll wait for the answers on that and I hope that will come very shortly."

England midfielder Georgia Stanway said that the players had Wiegman's backing to wear the armbands in Australia for this summer's tournament.

"I feel that we are at a place where everybody can have their individual opinion and we are able to fight for what we believe in," added Stanway.

"Sarina is with us 100%. Whatever we want to do, she backs us. We make the final decision and Sarina comes with us.

"No matter what the [Fifa] outcome is, whether it goes our way or not, we know that we still stand for exactly the same thing.

"If we can or cannot wear the armband, we know that we wanted to do and stand by the fact that we wanted to."