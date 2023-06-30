Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Michael Hector was a free agent when he joined Charlton in January following his release from Fulham last summer

Defender Michael Hector has signed a new one-year contract with League One side Charlton Athletic.

The 30-year-old joined the Addicks in January and went on to play 17 times in the second half of the season.

The Jamaica international began his career at Reading and has played 181 games in the top two tiers of English football at clubs including Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

Boss Dean Holden said keeping Hector was "an important priority".

"Everyone saw the impact he had on the pitch after he arrived at the club," Holden told the club website. external-link

"He also showed real leadership, supporting the development of our talented young defenders."

