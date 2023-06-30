Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Beattie equalised for Arsenal in their Champions League semi-final second-leg against Wolfsburg before defeat in extra time

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie has signed a new contract with the club, months after overcoming cancer.

The 32-year-old centre back has spent two spells with the Gunners having re-joined the club in 2019.

Beattie continued her career for club and country despite being diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2020 and undergoing radiotherapy.

She was given the Helen Rollason Award at the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year following her diagnosis.

Beattie confirmed earlier this year that she is now cancer-free.

"I'm so happy to have signed a new contract," said Beattie. "I'm happy here. I love the club. I love the group of people I work with - the players, the staff, everybody behind the team."

Beattie has made 157 Arsenal appearances and scored 32 goals, most recently against Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-final at Emirates Stadium.

Last season she helped Arsenal win the League Cup - their first trophy since 2019 - as well as reach the Champions League last four, while finishing third in the Women's Super League to qualify for European competition again.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "Jen is a model professional and I am delighted that she will continue to be part of our squad next season.

"Her contribution on and off the pitch last year was outstanding - she stepped up time and again when called upon and set an example for others to follow."

Beattie has extended her stay with the Gunners following her retirement from international football earlier this year. She won 144 caps for Scotland having made her senior debut aged 16.

Her new deal bolsters the Arsenal's defence following the departure of Brazil captain Rafaelle Souza last month.