Szoboszlai scored six goals for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season

Liverpool are in talks with RB Leipzig as they look into signing Dominik Szoboszlai from the German club.

The 22-year-old Hungary midfielder helped Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga and claim the German Cup last season.

A meeting took place between the representatives of Szoboszlai's camp and Liverpool, who are looking to bolster their midfield.

A move appeared unlikely earlier in the week but is now a possibility.

There are reports that Szoboszlai has a release clause of about £60m.

Szoboszlai made 31 appearances for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho is close to completing a season-long loan move in the other direction.