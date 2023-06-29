Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Aaron Mooy helped Celtic secure a domestic treble last season

Celtic and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

Mooy, who played 57 times for his country, still had a year left on his contract at the Scottish champions.

He told the club's website: "While it feels really sad to be leaving the game, I just feel the time is right."

New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he was "disappointed" by Mooy's retirement but added the decision was "something we absolutely respect".

Sydney-born Mooy came through the youth ranks at Bolton Wanderers, but gained his initial experience of first-team football at St Mirren.

Moves to Western Sydney Wanderers, Melbourne City, Manchester City, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Shanghai Port followed before he joined Celtic last summer to play under former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou.

Mooy made 41 appearances, scoring seven times, as Celtic secured a domestic treble and also played for his country at last year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

"I am delighted to finish my career on such a high with Celtic," he said. "I was delighted to be part of such a memorable season.

"Playing for my country is something I have loved too and, of course, I will miss the international set-up. I have been fortunate to win a number of caps for my country and this has been really important to me."

Rodgers said Mooy deserved "to make this decision on his own terms".

"I am delighted for Aaron that he has gone out on a real high after making such a telling contribution to Celtic last season and that, together with all his other achievements, should be a real source of pride to him," he added.