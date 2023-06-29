Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad are closing in on deal to sign Celtic winger Jota, with an agreement very close between all parties and the 24-year-old keen on the transfer and waiting to discuss final contract details. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Al-Ittihad could pay as much as £25m to land Celtic winger Jota. (Daily Record) external-link

If Jota makes the switch from Celtic to Al-Ittihad, the Portuguese winger will be agreeing to an eye-watering annual tax-free salary of £10m. (Daily Mail) external-link

If Jota completes a £20m move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad then the winger's former club, Benfica, would be entitled to a sell-on fee of around 30%. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Discussions over a transfer to Saudi Arabia for Jota have taken place through intermediaries, but no official bid has gone in to Celtic yet. (Sky Sports) external-link

English winger Ryan Kent has posted an emotional goodbye to Scottish football after joining Fenerbahce saying "I will forever carry Rangers in my heart". (The Herald) external-link

Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian are ready to battle it out for the signature of Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are interested in Argentine centre-forward Adolfo Gaich, who spent last season on loan at Hellas Verona from CSKA Moscow, according to prominent South American journalist German Garcia Grova. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian will lose home advantage for the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifier on 27 July if Inter Club d'Escaldes are their opponents - and Santa Coloma also progress - since both sides from Andorra share the same stadium for European ties. (The Scotsman) external-link