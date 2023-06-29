Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Jota, Kent, Levitt, Gaich, Celtic, Al Ittihad, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs

Last updated on

Scottish gossip - Jota

Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad are closing in on deal to sign Celtic winger Jota, with an agreement very close between all parties and the 24-year-old keen on the transfer and waiting to discuss final contract details. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)external-link

Al-Ittihad could pay as much as £25m to land Celtic winger Jota. (Daily Record)external-link

If Jota makes the switch from Celtic to Al-Ittihad, the Portuguese winger will be agreeing to an eye-watering annual tax-free salary of £10m. (Daily Mail)external-link

If Jota completes a £20m move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad then the winger's former club, Benfica, would be entitled to a sell-on fee of around 30%. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Discussions over a transfer to Saudi Arabia for Jota have taken place through intermediaries, but no official bid has gone in to Celtic yet. (Sky Sports)external-link

English winger Ryan Kent has posted an emotional goodbye to Scottish football after joining Fenerbahce saying "I will forever carry Rangers in my heart". (The Herald)external-link

Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian are ready to battle it out for the signature of Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Heart of Midlothian are interested in Argentine centre-forward Adolfo Gaich, who spent last season on loan at Hellas Verona from CSKA Moscow, according to prominent South American journalist German Garcia Grova. (Football Scotland)external-link

Hibernian will lose home advantage for the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifier on 27 July if Inter Club d'Escaldes are their opponents - and Santa Coloma also progress - since both sides from Andorra share the same stadium for European ties. (The Scotsman)external-link

