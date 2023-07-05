Close menu

Mason Mount: Erik ten Hag's Man Utd plans were key in £55m transfer from Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount signing his Manchester United contract
Mount has signed a five-year deal with Manchester United, with the option for a further year

Mason Mount said Erik ten Hag's Manchester United blueprint convinced him to leave boyhood club Chelsea.

The 24-year-old midfielder is Ten Hag's first signing of the summer in a transfer deal worth an initial £55m, plus a possible £5m in add-ons.

"Having met with the manager, and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead," said England international Mount.

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United."

Chelsea rejected United's first three bids for Mount before an agreement was reached. The London club spent £600m last season and needed to sell to ease Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

They preferred not to lose a player who joined them aged six, but were unable to negotiate a new contract with his deal set to expire next year.

"It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," Mount added.

"Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies."

Mount, who has scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for Chelsea since making his senior debut in 2019, missed the end of the domestic season with injury as the Blues came 12th - their lowest finish for more than 25 years.

Mount 'a perfect fit for this squad'

Mason Mount: Watch Chelsea midfielder's FA Cup goal against Man Utd

Ten Hag's side finished third in the Premier League and while the Dutchman has prioritised a new striker this summer, Mount's ability to operate in advanced positions is understood to have made him an attractive option for the club.

Manchester United football director John Murtough said: "Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.

"We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.

"His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff."

Mount won the Champions League in 2021 with Chelsea and started during the side's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final. He also won the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup with the Blues.

He has been capped 36 times by England, scoring five goals, and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mount came through Chelsea's academy before joining Vitesse on loan for the 2017-18 season, scoring nine goals in 29 Eredivisie appearances.

The following campaign he was loaned to Derby County, scoring eight goals 35 Championship games under manager Frank Lampard as the Rams suffered a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa in the play-off final.

Upon his return to Chelsea in 2019, Mount made his breakthrough under the newly appointed Lampard and became a key player at Stamford Bridge.

Comments

Join the conversation

314 comments

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 11:07

    Breaking News? It’s been on the BBC website every day for the last ten days!

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 11:10

      Firebrigade replied:
      10? Felt like 20

  • Comment posted by welshbilly, today at 11:07

    bloody hell they kept that to themselves. Good on them for getting the business quickly and quietly, rather than one of those drawn out sagas where they haggle over money

    • Reply posted by Kmelx, today at 11:10

      Kmelx replied:
      Say what you like about United, they always get their transfers done quickly, well, with a minimum of press coverage, and extract maximum value in the market ;)

  • Comment posted by christmas tree, today at 11:13

    If rice is worth 105 then this seems a bargain

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 11:17

      Eye_Said replied:
      In today's transfer market, Rice is definitely worth 105. In fact, he might even be worth a grand.

  • Comment posted by Adam Hayward, today at 11:05

    I am not a fan of either club but I really do hope he does well there and comes into his own. He defiantly has the potential it would be good to see him fulfil it.

    • Reply posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:10

      chanasnakepit replied:
      definitely. Last season was really poor for chelsea. No one stood out. I believe ten hag will improve mount as a player.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:09

    I think this is a good signing for united. United need that squad depth. He's been good for chelsea apart from last season when chelsea were all poor. United need to push on to get a number 9 now.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Man United need squad depth but are trying to sell at least five players

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 11:07

    ManC fan

    had a slump last season but looks to me like exactly the sort of player EtH can bring on. Move could be great for United, Mount and England.

    • Reply posted by Mojo68, today at 11:11

      Mojo68 replied:
      I predict this will be one of only a few sensible comments on here

  • Comment posted by 7ames, today at 11:10

    BREAKING 'NEWS' - what everyone knew to be happening has happened. We were so shocked by this development that we haven't got a photo of mount looking happy for the story.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What about a video

  • Comment posted by gnitaeka, today at 11:10

    Great signing, manager clearly wanted him because he knows exactly where he'll fit into the system. Most likely replacing Eriksen but much fresher legs to get around. Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes is a world away from where we were 3 seasons ago with McFred and Pereira doing a lot of huffing and puffing but hardly blowing the house down.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 11:13

      Tony replied:
      Hope he plays better than he does for England. Been a total flop for them

  • Comment posted by Harry Boyle, today at 11:08

    I assume the 'Breaking News' tag is meant tongue-in-cheek. The BBC have been giving a running commentary on this deal for what seems like weeks now.

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 11:10

      bensondog replied:
      Fake Breaking News

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 11:05

    From the 6th best team in London, to the 2nd best team in Manchester.

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, today at 11:08

      blue cheese replied:
      But the best team in the borough of Trafford !

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 11:21

    Also breaking Elvis is dead, Lincoln has been shot, smoking kills, asbestos is bad and just say no to drugs kids.

    • Reply posted by Arguingwithidiots, today at 11:33

      Arguingwithidiots replied:
      Smoking, asbestos and drugs.... that was just for breakfast.

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 11:15

    Here come the "overrated " "never wanted him" " worst Chelsea player ever " etc comments...... he's actually a good player but because it's United 😏

    • Reply posted by llywelyn ab Islwyn, today at 11:18

      llywelyn ab Islwyn replied:
      Yup. Rather pathetic really

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 11:03

    Did not see this coming.

    • Reply posted by Tortoise, today at 11:37

      Tortoise replied:
      I guess it's difficult to see man u from arsenal's lowly position, you need some soccer knowledge

  • Comment posted by KingClarko, today at 11:10

    Sad really, mostly because something has happened behind the scenes and we have not been informed of exactly who is to blame. I have a feeling that the owners had always planned to sell him to recoup a large amount and tried to extend his contract only to boost his value, which he perhaps realised. That being the case I do not blame him, I just wish we knew the truth of it.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 11:15

    Finally a Good competition if not an upgrade for Eriksen.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 11:14

    BBC United must be sooooo happy!

    • Reply posted by llywelyn ab Islwyn, today at 11:15

      llywelyn ab Islwyn replied:
      Carrot

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 11:23

    Roll on the billion plus articles on this signing by BBC Utd.

    • Reply posted by User0325443552, today at 11:56

      User0325443552 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Davos starmer, today at 11:29

    Official news, now the beeb can speculate on something else...

  • Comment posted by Kan, today at 11:30

    What a steal at 60m. Good job Man-u.

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 11:42

    I think Utd should have signed both Mount and Rice. They are good mates off the field and gave my grandson and his mates a selfie when they spotted these superstars on a day off at Thorpe Park. Mount, Rice, Bruno and Casemiro - some midfield that. Hope Mason does well for Utd- he’s a great signing.

