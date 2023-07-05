Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old is Erik ten Hag's first signing of the summer in a deal worth an initial £55m with a possible £5m in add-ons.

"I am hugely ambitious. I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it," said England international Mount.

"I will be giving everything to experience that again at United."

