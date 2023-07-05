Close menu

Mason Mount: Manchester United sign England midfielder from Chelsea for £55m

Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old is Erik ten Hag's first signing of the summer in a deal worth an initial £55m with a possible £5m in add-ons.

"I am hugely ambitious. I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it," said England international Mount.

"I will be giving everything to experience that again at United."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by JeffLintonIsaVigorousPigeon, today at 11:12

    Hi BBC...can we have another Mount HYS later please? Maybe ' What colour will his hair be when he turns up for training?'...something like that

  • Comment posted by david, today at 11:11

    Best bit of business Chelsea have done for many years. Expect him to do a Sancho.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:11

    Only 24! Finally Manu are beginning to see sense

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 11:11

    60 million for someone who warmed Chelsea's bench last year, It's the Utd factor, pay double the players real worth.

  • Comment posted by Take me to your leader, today at 11:11

    Chelsea has lost their way and Man U can offer Champions League football

  • Comment posted by Edna Clouds, today at 11:11

    Ten Hag at the wheel

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 11:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:11

    Is Man United the only club in world football who pay over the odds for a player who only had one year left on his contract

  • Comment posted by KingClarko, today at 11:10

    Sad really, mostly because something has happened behind the scenes and we have not been informed of exactly who is to blame. I have a feeling that the owners had always planned to sell him to recoup a large amount and tried to extend his contract only to boost his value, which he perhaps realised. That being the case I do not blame him, I just wish we knew the truth of it.

  • Comment posted by gnitaeka, today at 11:10

    Great signing, manager clearly wanted him because he knows exactly where he'll fit into the system. Most likely replacing Eriksen but much fresher legs to get around. Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes is a world away from where we were 3 seasons ago with McFred and Pereira doing a lot of huffing and puffing but hardly blowing the house down.

  • Comment posted by 7ames, today at 11:10

    BREAKING 'NEWS' - what everyone knew to be happening has happened. We were so shocked by this development that we haven't got a photo of mount looking happy for the story.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:09

    I think this is a good signing for united. United need that squad depth. He's been good for chelsea apart from last season when chelsea were all poor. United need to push on to get a number 9 now.

  • Comment posted by Jes, today at 11:09

    Again the Glazers have made money available to sign a player. Again the Glazers will get the blame when he isn’t managed properly and performs poorly.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:09

    I thought they already signed him

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 11:08

    Strange move as unlikely to win leagues or champions leagues in next fee years

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 11:08

    The moans mount after this post.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 11:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by msasso, today at 11:08

    Judas

  • Comment posted by Harry Boyle, today at 11:08

    I assume the 'Breaking News' tag is meant tongue-in-cheek. The BBC have been giving a running commentary on this deal for what seems like weeks now.

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 11:10

      bensondog replied:
      Fake Breaking News

  • Comment posted by welshbilly, today at 11:07

    bloody hell they kept that to themselves. Good on them for getting the business quickly and quietly, rather than one of those drawn out sagas where they haggle over money

    • Reply posted by Kmelx, today at 11:10

      Kmelx replied:
      Say what you like about United, they always get their transfers done quickly, well, with a minimum of press coverage, and extract maximum value in the market ;)

