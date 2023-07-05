Mason Mount: Manchester United sign England midfielder from Chelsea for £55m
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract.
The 24-year-old is Erik ten Hag's first signing of the summer in a deal worth an initial £55m with a possible £5m in add-ons.
"I am hugely ambitious. I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it," said England international Mount.
"I will be giving everything to experience that again at United."
More to follow.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content
Comments
Join the conversation