Welsh football pre-season guide 2023

Swansea City made history once again in 2022/23 repeating a league double over Cardiff City first achieved after 111 years in 2021/2022

Preparations have begun for the new 2023/2024 EFL season that will see Wales represented by four clubs for the first time in 35 years.

Not since 1988 have Wales have had Cardiff, Newport, Swansea and Wrexham all in the top four divisions.

And all four are already back in pre-season training ahead of a campaign that will see Championship rivals Cardiff and Swansea both kick-off with new managers following the appointment of Erol Bulut at the Bluebirds and the arrival of Michael Duff at the Swans.

With Wrexham fans - and US TV audiences - excited at the prospect of starting life in League Two under Phil Parkinson and Graham Coughlan's Newport hoping to build on a promising end to last term, all four managers will be hoping their sides will be ready to go come the opening weekend on 5 August.

Warm-up games will be a key part of that so, as the schedule begins to take shape, here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to their pre-season fixtures.

Saturday 1 July

Cardiff City v Penybont (15:00 BST, Cardiff City Stadium)

Tuesday 4 July

Cardiff City v The New Saints (19:30 BST, Cardiff City Stadium)

Friday 7 July

Cardiff City v Cambridge United (15:00 BST, *Behind Closed Doors)

Saturday 8 July

Undy v Newport County (15:00 BST, The Causeway)

Tuesday 11 July

Cardiff City v Bristol Rovers (15:00 BST, *Behind Closed Doors)

Pontypridd United v Newport County (19:30 BST, USW Sports Park)

Friday 14 July

Sheffield FC v Newport County (19:45 BST, Home of Football Ground)

Wrexham end a 15-year absence from the EFL 10 years after Newport County secured their own return to League Two - with a Wembley victory over the north Walians

Thursday 20 July

Chelsea v Wrexham (00:30 BST, Kenan Stadium, North Carolina)

Friday 21 July

Oxford United v Swansea City (19:30 BST, Kassam Stadium)

Saturday 22 July

Bristol City v Newport County (15:00 BST, *Behind Closed Doors)

Sunday 23 July

LA Galaxy II v Wrexham (03:30 BST, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles)

Tuesday 25 July

Swansea City v Bristol Rovers (19:00 BST, Swansea.Com Stadium)

Yeovil Town v Newport County (19:45 BST, Huish Park)

Wednesday 26 July

Manchester United v Wrexham (03:30 BST, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego)

Saturday 29 July

Philadelphia Union II v Wrexham (00:30 BST, Subaru Park, Philadelphia)

Reading v Swansea (15:00 BST, Select Car Leasing Stadium)

Wycombe Wanderers v Cardiff City (15:00 BST, Adams Park)