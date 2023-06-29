Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Danilo Orsi has featured for Harrogate Town and Grimsby Town in League Two

Crawley Town have signed striker Danilo Orsi from fellow League Two club Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for the Mariners last season.

He has agreed a one-year deal with the Reds, with the option of a further 12 months, and becomes their second signing of the summer transfer window.

"Danilo is going to give us something different at the top end of the pitch," boss Scott Lindsey said. external-link

"He is a strong lad who works extremely hard and can link the play, and hopefully he can chip in with plenty of goals too."

Orsi had spells in non-league with East Thurrock United, Hungerford Town, Hampton & Richmond Borough and Maidenhead United before joining Harrogate Town in the summer of 2021.

He scored six goals in 14 games for the Yorkshire club before spending the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan with National League outfit Boreham Wood.

Meanwhile, Brandon Mason has left Crawley after terminating his contract by mutual consent, having featured 13 times last season.

Nineteen-year-old goalkeeper Roshan Greensall, who is yet to make his first-team debut, has signed a new one-year deal at the Broadfield Stadium.

