Kaine Kesler-Hayden is the seocnd new signing for newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle

Aston Villa's England Under-20 wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden has joined Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town, where he played Championship 14 games and scored the winner in a 2-1 Boxing Day victory at Preston.

He had loans at Swindon Town and Milton Keynes Dons in the 2021-22 season.

His only senior Villa appearance was in the FA Cup in January 2021 in a 4-1 loss to Liverpool.

Villa were forced to play a youth side after a Covid-19 outbreak at their training ground meant their first team were not able to take part in the third-round fixture.

"He has excellent pedigree, and great experience for his young age, including in the Championship," said Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

"He will give us energy and versatility. I am really looking forward to working with him."

He is Argyle's second summer signing after Spanish defender Julio Pleguezuelo moved to Home Park last week.

